Brossoit will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's home game against Edmonton, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

In his only other appearance this season, Brossoit turned away 38-of-41 shots in a win over the Senators. the 27-year-old will be put to the test Sunday, facing some of the league's most talented scorers in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. However, the Oilers have scored just seven goals in the last four games.