Brossoit will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Minnesota, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Brossoit has lost his past two outings, surrendering five goals on 51 shots during that stretch. He will get the second half of Winnipeg's back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck played in Monday's 6-3 loss to Calgary. In 13 appearances this season, Brossoit has posted a 7-4-2 record with a 2.22 GAA and a .920 save percentage. The Wild rank 15th in the league this campaign with 3.11 goals per contest.