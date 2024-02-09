Brossoit allowed four goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

The Flyers got to Brossoit early Thursday, scoring three times in the opening period, ultimately sticking the 30-year-old netminder with a loss in just his second start in Winnipeg's last eight games. Brossoit's been solid overall in limited action behind Connor Hellebuyck -- he's now 7-5-2 with a .920 save percentage and 2.22 GAA this season. The Jets will look to snap a five-game losing skid Friday at home versus the Penguins.