Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Forgettable day in Ottawa
Brossoit made 27 saves in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.
He's now lost two straight, and the team has lost three consecutive games. Brossoit has a solid record, but he is usually only deployed in back-to-back situations. Saturday was just a bad day.
More News
