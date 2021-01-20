Brossoit made 38 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Making his first start of the season, Brossoit gave up two goals before the 11-minute mark of the first period but was able to regain his focus and stand tall the rest of the way to give the Jets a chance to come back. Connor Hellebuyck remains locked into the No. 1 spot in net, but Brossoit should see more consistent work than he did last year due to all the back-to-backs on the condensed schedule, including another one this weekend as Winnipeg hosts Ottawa and Edmonton on Saturday and Sunday.