Brossoit will get the home start versus Chicago on Thursday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Brossoit was sensational in Anaheim on Friday, turning aside 37 shots in a 3-1 victory. It was his third straight win, boosting his record to 6-3-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He will have a weak opponent, as the Blackhawks are the second-lowest scoring team in the NHL, averaging just 2.32 goals per game this season.