Brossoit will defend the home crease versus Nashville on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Brossoit is 0-1-1 as Connor Hellebuyck has drawn the lion's share of the Jets' starting assignments. Brossoit has given up seven goals on only 55 shots this season. He will face the Predators, who are tied for 22nd in NHL scoring, having found the back of the net 34 times in 12 games.