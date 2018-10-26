Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Gets starting nod Friday
Brossoit will tend the twine for Friday's road matchup with Detroit, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
By utilizing Brossoit in the first game of the Jets' back-to-back, they are making Connor Hellebuyck available to play against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. It will be the 25-year-old Brossoit's third start of the season -- having gone 2-0-0 with a .955 save percentage in his prior two contests. The British Columbia native will likely also see action in one of the team's Global Series games against Florida over in FInland on Nov. 1 and 2.
