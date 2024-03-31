Brossoit will protect the home goal versus the Kings on Monday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Connor Hellebuyck has slumped lately, including in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators. Brossoit will return to the net after playing just once in the previous five games. Brossoit is 5-2-0 over eight appearances since the All-Star break while allowing just 15 goals in that span.