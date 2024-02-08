Brossoit will be between the pipes on the road against the Flyers on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Brossoit will make his second appearance in the Jets' last eight contests, having posted a 29-save, one-goal-allowed performance in his previous clash with Toronto on Jan. 24. Started Connor Hellebuyck is currently mired in a three-game losing streak, which could be a factor to playing Brossoit on Thursday. Regardless, it's Hellebucyk who will see the bulk of the workload the rest of the way, limiting Brossoit's opportunities down the stretch.