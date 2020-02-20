Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Gets starting nod Thursday
Brossoit will be between the pipes versus the Senators on the road Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Brossoit has played just once in the Jets' last nine contests, in which he stopped 25 of 27 shots versus Ottawa on Feb. 8. The 26-year-old will probably see minimal usage down the stretch, as the Jets try to secure a playoff spot and will lean heavily on Connor Hellebuyck.
