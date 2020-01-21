Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Brossoit will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with Columbus, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
In his last five appearances, Brossoit posted a 0-2-0 record, 4.90 GAA and .868 save percentage, not exactly the level of performance you'd want from a backup netminder. If the 26-year-old continues to struggle, the Jets may consider calling up Eric Comrie from the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.