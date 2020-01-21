Brossoit will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with Columbus, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

In his last five appearances, Brossoit posted a 0-2-0 record, 4.90 GAA and .868 save percentage, not exactly the level of performance you'd want from a backup netminder. If the 26-year-old continues to struggle, the Jets may consider calling up Eric Comrie from the minors.