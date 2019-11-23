Brossoit is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday's home clash with Columbus, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Brossoit was solid in his last start Nov. 14 against the Panthers, stopping 34 of 37 shots en route to a 4-3 road win. The 26-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his fourth victory of the season in a home matchup with a hot Blue Jackets team that's won three straight games.