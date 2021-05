Brossoit stopped 16 of 18 shots Monday in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa.

Brossoit was beaten on a Nikita Zaitsev howitzer from the right circle with 1:13 left in regulation, snapping a 1-1 tie. The loss dropped Brossoit to 6-5-0 on the year with 2.36 GAA and .920 save percentage. Fantasy managers can expect Connor Hellebuyck to be back between the pipes Wednesday in Calgary.