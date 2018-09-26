Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Guarding cage Wednesday
Brossoit will tend the twine against the Wild on Wednesday.
Brossoit may be making his last start for awhile, as the Jets don't have a back-to-back on the schedule until Oct. 26 and 27 -- although the club could utilize the British Columbia native in the opening weeks of the season to give starter Connor Hellebuyck a breather as he adjusts to a full workload.
More News
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Struggles early and late in win•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Tending twine Monday•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Not starting after all•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: In goal Thursday•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Between pipes Monday•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Agrees to one-year deal with Jets•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...