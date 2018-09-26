Brossoit will tend the twine against the Wild on Wednesday.

Brossoit may be making his last start for awhile, as the Jets don't have a back-to-back on the schedule until Oct. 26 and 27 -- although the club could utilize the British Columbia native in the opening weeks of the season to give starter Connor Hellebuyck a breather as he adjusts to a full workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories