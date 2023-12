Brossoit will defend the road net Tuesday against the Sharks, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Brossoit will get the first half of Winnipeg's back-to-back and Connor Hellebuyck will play Wednesday versus the Kings. In six appearances this season, Brossoit has earned a 3-2-1 record with a 2.65 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Sharks rank 32nd in the league this campaign with 2.21 goals per game.