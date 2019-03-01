Jets' Laurent Brossoit: In goal Friday
Brossoit will get the starting nod for Friday's home clash with Nashville, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Brossoit will be between the pipes due to an illness for Connor Hellebuyck and will be backed up by recent call-up Eric Comrie. The 25-year-old netminder has been used infrequently, but is 10-4-2 with a 2.45 GAA in his 16 appearances. The Jets don't have a back-to-back on the schedule until March 20/21 versus the Ducks and Knights, respectively, which could be the next time Brossoit defends the cage.
