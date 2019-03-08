Brossoit will get the starting nod on the road against the Hurricanes on Friday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Brossoit was only on the ice for 3:16 against the Lightning on Tuesday, but was still saddled with a loss for giving up a power-play goal. The netminder will look to continue his strong season, in which he registered an 11-5-2 record with one shutout and a .927 save percentage in 18 outings. The 25-year-old could see a few extra games down the stretch to keep Connor Hellebuyck fresh for a postseason run.