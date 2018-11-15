Brossoit will tend the twine at home versus the Sabres on Friday.

While his opportunities have been limited to just three appearances, Brossoit has made the most of them, going undefeated with a 1.68 GAA. There is little doubt this is Connor Hellebuyck's team, but if Brossoit can continue to put up wins, one would have to imagine the coaching staff gives him a few more looks, if only to keep Hellebuyck fresh for the postseason.