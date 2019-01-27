Brossoit will guard the cage in Philadelphia on Monday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Brossoit has been nothing short of incredible in his limited playing time this season. Playing the backup role in favor of Connor Hellebuyck, Brossoit has registered a 2.01 GAA and .943 save percentage alongside a 10-1-1 record. He'll look to get Winnipeg off to a strong start to the second half of the season, while Hellebuyck will draw in against Boston on Tuesday.