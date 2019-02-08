Jets' Laurent Brossoit: In goal Saturday
Brossoit will get the starting nod on the road versus Ottawa on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Brossoit has been used sparingly this season, but when called upon has performed well, as he is 10-2-1 with one shutout, a 2.09 GAA and .940 save percentage in 13 appearances. The 25-year-old netminder could see some extra work down the stretch to keep Connor Hellebuyck fresh for the postseason, but will mostly be utilized in back-to-backs.
