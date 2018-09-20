Jets' Laurent Brossoit: In goal Thursday
Brossoit will get the starting nod against the Oilers in Thursday's preseason tilt.
After the team went into last season with a lot of question marks between the pipes, things are much clearer this year, as Brossoit is a lock for the Jets' No. 2 job behind Connor Hellebuyck, while Eric Comrie will be shipped back to the minors at the end of training camp.
