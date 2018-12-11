Jets' Laurent Brossoit: In goal Tuesday
Brossoit will get the starting nod at home versus Chicago on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Brossoit will give starter Connor Hellebuyck a night off and will likely get another start either Thursday or Friday against Edmonton or Chicago, respectively. In seven outings this year, the 25-year-old Brossoit is 5-1-1 with a .935 save percentage, which is probably why he is seeing a little extra work.
