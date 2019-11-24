Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Leaves start with cramps
Brossoit stopped 27 of 30 shots Saturday before leaving the game with cramps in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
Brossoit started cramping up and was lifted from a 3-3 tie with 11:19 remaining, with Connor Hellebuyck taking over. It appeared Brossoit wanted back into the game later in the period, but Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice let Hellebuyck finish things out. The Jets scored the winning goal with less than two minutes remaining, meaning Hellebuyck earned the win. Brossoit has given up three goals in each of his last three starts and is undefeated (2-0-0) in that stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.