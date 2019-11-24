Brossoit stopped 27 of 30 shots Saturday before leaving the game with cramps in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Brossoit started cramping up and was lifted from a 3-3 tie with 11:19 remaining, with Connor Hellebuyck taking over. It appeared Brossoit wanted back into the game later in the period, but Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice let Hellebuyck finish things out. The Jets scored the winning goal with less than two minutes remaining, meaning Hellebuyck earned the win. Brossoit has given up three goals in each of his last three starts and is undefeated (2-0-0) in that stretch.