Brossoit allowed two goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

With both teams on the second half of back-to-back situations, it was a low-event game in the first period. Brossoit was solid, but he was beaten twice by Connor McDavid in the second period. That was enough to send the 27-year-old goalie to his second loss of the year. Brossoit is 5-2-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .920 save percentage in eight outings. He's unlikely to play much outside of back-to-back situations, and the Jets don't have another of those until March 26 and 27 in Calgary.