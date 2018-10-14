Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Likely to make Jets debut Sunday
Brossoit is expected to draw the home start versus the Hurricanes on Sunday evening, Murat Ates of The Athletic Winnipeg reports.
Traditional starter Connor Hellebuyck worked late in the morning skate session, which is the clear indication that he'll defer to Brossoit in the next contest. While it appears that the ex-Oiler will gear up for his Jets debut, it's in the best interest of fantasy owners to see official confirmation from the team that the B.C. native will in fact receive the starting nod.
