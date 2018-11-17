Brossoit stopped 31 of 32 shots, but only four of seven attempts in the shootout, during Friday's 2-1 loss to the Sabres.

Making just his fourth start of the season, Brossoit allowed only a power-play goal to Jeff Skinner during regulation, but still took his first loss after getting beaten high on the glove side by Conor Sheary in the seventh round of the shootout. The 25-year-old netminder has been impressive in his limited action, posting a .959 save percentage so far, but it might take an injury to Connor Hellebuyck before Brossoit sees a significant increase in his workload.