Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Makes relief appearance
Brossoit made 12 saves on 14 shots in relief of Connor Hellebuyck in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Lightning.
By the time Brossoit entered the game, the result was virtually locked up in the Lightning's favor. Brossoit's GAA inflated to 3.67 with an .885 save percentage in 14 appearances. The 26-year-old could be in the mix for the start Sunday versus the Blackhawks, as Hellebuyck's latest effort didn't inspire much confidence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.