Brossoit made 12 saves on 14 shots in relief of Connor Hellebuyck in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Lightning.

By the time Brossoit entered the game, the result was virtually locked up in the Lightning's favor. Brossoit's GAA inflated to 3.67 with an .885 save percentage in 14 appearances. The 26-year-old could be in the mix for the start Sunday versus the Blackhawks, as Hellebuyck's latest effort didn't inspire much confidence.