Brossoit will start between the pipes in Friday's road clash with the Canucks, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Brossoit has been solid in limited action this season, posting a 2-1-0 record while maintaining a 2.98 GAA and .918 save percentage through three appearances. He'll attempt to pick up his third victory of the season in a road matchup with a Vancouver squad that's averaging 3.67 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.