Brossoit -- who was originally reported to be starting -- stayed on the ice late Friday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports, indicating he won't be starting against the Sabres.

Brossoit has made just three appearances through the Jets' first 15 games of the season and will likely need to wait until Saturday's clash with Arizona to get back into the crease. Still, the netminding split for the Jets' back-to-back should probably be considered unclear for the time being. Regardless, Brossoit will see action in one of Winnipeg's next two matches.