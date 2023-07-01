Brossoit (lower body) signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with Winnipeg on Saturday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Brossoit had a 7-0-3 record, 2.17 GAA and .927 save percentage in 11 regular-season contests with Vegas in 2022-23. He also posted a 5-2 record with a 3.18 GAA and an .894 save percentage in eight playoff appearances. Brossoit was injured May 8 during Game 3 of the Golden Knights' second-round series and didn't play for the remainder of the postseason. Provided he's healthy, the 30-year-old is projected to start the 2023-24 campaign as Winnipeg's backup goaltender.