Brossoit turned aside 12 of 13 shots after replacing Connor Hellebuyck midway through the second period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

The switch in the crease had less to do with Hellebuyck's play and was more an effort by coach Rick Bowness to wake up his sleepwalking team, but Brossoit did his part in giving the Jets a chance to rally. The 31-year-old backup goalie has been impressive when called upon of late, and through five outings in March, Brossoit's gone 3-1-0 with a .945 save percentage.