Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Not much defense to help him
Brossoit made 31 saves in Winnipeg's 5-4 loss to Boston on Thursday.
It was a bit of a track meet -- there wasn't a lot of defense on the night. Brossoit doesn't get a lot of game action, so he's a marginal fantasy play. He hasn't won since Dec. 10 and that was against the lowly Red Wings.
