Updating a previous report, Brossoit will not start against the Oilers on Thursday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports. The Jets will turn to Eric Comrie instead.

Brossoit saw action in Monday's preseason game against the Wild. He made 39 saves of 40 shots in a 2-1 victory, so it's likely that the Jets feel comfortable with where he's at early in the preseason and would rather get a closer look at Comrie, who hails from Edmonton.