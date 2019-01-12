Brossoit turned aside 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Making his first start since Dec. 22, Brossoit didn't show a speck of rust as he made at least 32 saves for the fifth straight outing. Connor Hellebuyck is entrenched as Winnipeg's No. 1 netminder, but his 25-year-old backup has been stellar when called upon, and Brossoit now boasts a 9-1-1 record with a 2.10 GAA and .939 save percentage in 11 games.