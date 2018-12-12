Brossoit steered away 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

The Jets were out to a four-goal lead just 1:44 into the second frame, so Brossoit played a most of the game with a comfortable lead. The 25-year-old backstop is one of the top backups in the league with .930 save percentage and 6-1-1 record. His starts come mainly when the Jets play back-to-back games, and he's expected back in goal Friday for another matchup with Chicago.