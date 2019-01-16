Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Outduels Knights in victory
Brossoit stopped 43 of 44 shots Tuesday, helping his team hold off Vegas for a 4-1 victory.
It's a shame for fantasy owners that Brossoit is blocked by Connor Hellebuyck, because he's been fantastic whenever he's been pressed into action. His record is now 10-1-1 with a .943 save percentage and 2.01 GAA, outstanding numbers for a No. 1 goalie, let alone a No. 2. It might be worth trading for him in your dynasty league, as the 25-year-old is a free agent at the end of the year and will likely get some team to give him a shot as the No. 1 with his performances. For this season, his value is limited to daily leagues, where he's an excellent play when Hellebuyck gets a night off.
