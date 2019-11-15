Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Outplays reeling Bobrovksy
Brossoit made 34 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.
Brossoit's team never trailed, even as the floodgates opened up and the two teams exchanged six goals over the final 25 minutes. The backup netminder has won each of his last two starts, but he's not doing much to push Connor Hellebuyck for playing time, as Brossoit has an ugly 3.92 GAA and .871 save percentage.
