Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Outstanding in win
Brossoit allowed one goal on 43 total shots in Sunday's win over Carolina.
Brossoit was terrific in relief of Connor Hellebuyck on Sunday, stopping 42-of 43 shots while posting a .977 save percentage. Despite the impressive season debut, it's unlikely he'll carve a significant role considering the presence of the Vezina Trophy finalist from last season.
