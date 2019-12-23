Brossoit will be in goal at home versus the Habs on Monday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Brossoit hasn't started for the Jets since Dec. 10 versus the Red Wings, in which he stopped all 15 shots he faced. The British Columbia has seen limited action this year, as he's logged just 10 games. In those appearances, the 26-year-old went 4-3-0 with a 3.22 GAA. Heading into the new year, Connor Hellebuyck will continue to see the bulk of the workload while Brossoit mans the bench.