Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Brossoit will guard the home goal in Tuesday's matchup against the Red Wings, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Brossoit will make his first start since Nov. 30, when he steered away 32 of 34 shots but was left with a 2-1 loss to the Kings. The 26-year-old started the season poorly and is still trying to bring his numbers up, as he currently sports an .885 save percentage and 3.65 GAA over eight outings. Brossoit draws a favorable matchup to give him a boost, as the Red Wings average a league-worst 2.13 goals per game.
