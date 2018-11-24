Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Penciled in against Blues
Brossoit will tend twine as Saturday's road starter versus the Blues, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Brossoit has been one of the league's best backup goalies this season, with the B.C. native posting a 3-1-0 record, 1.64 GAA and .951 save percentage between four starts and five total appearances for the Jets. He'll see shots from a Blues team that is just 6-6-1 at home.
