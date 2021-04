Brossoit replaced a struggling Connor Hellebuyck and picked up 25 saves on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Toronto blitzed traditional starter Hellebuyck to the tune of three goals in the first period, so Brossoit was called in to stop the bleeding. He did just that, but the backup tender was clearly outmatched when Auston Matthews linked up with Mitchell Marner on the rush. Brossoit's record stands at 6-4-0 with a 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage.