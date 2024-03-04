Brossoit stopped 17 of 19 shots in a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Brossoit allowed a goal in each of the first two periods but was able to kick aside all seven shots in the third as Winnipeg mounted a comeback. While he only faced a total of 19 shots all game in front of the Jets stingy defense, he finished the game with an .895 save percentage. This was the third win in a row for Brossoit and his seventh in his past nine starts. While he has shown success in the win column, he still remains the backup to Connor Hellebuyck.