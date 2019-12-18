Play

Brossoit stopped four of five shots in the third period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Brossoit relieved starter Connor Hellebuyck to start the third period with the Jets already trailing 5-2. Brossoit has made only eight starts this season, but could soon see at least a slight uptick in playing time with Hellebuyck struggling over his past handful of starts.

