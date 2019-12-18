Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Plays period in relief
Brossoit stopped four of five shots in the third period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Brossoit relieved starter Connor Hellebuyck to start the third period with the Jets already trailing 5-2. Brossoit has made only eight starts this season, but could soon see at least a slight uptick in playing time with Hellebuyck struggling over his past handful of starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.