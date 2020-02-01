Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Plays well in defeat
Brossoit allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Bruins on Friday.
The 26-year-old turned in one of his best performances of the season in a losing effort Friday, but it's been a pretty miserable campaign for Brossoit. He hasn't won since posting a shutout on Dec. 10, and in his last seven games since then, he is 0-4-0 with an .875 save percentage. Overall, he is 4-7-0 with a 3.59 GAA and .885 save percentage, which is far from his numbers during his first season with the Jets in 2018-19 (13-6-2, 2.52 GAA, .925 save percentage).
More News
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Starting against Boston•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Struggles persist against Jackets•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Makes relief appearance•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Not much defense to help him•
-
Jets' Laurent Brossoit: In goal Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.