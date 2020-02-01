Brossoit allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Bruins on Friday.

The 26-year-old turned in one of his best performances of the season in a losing effort Friday, but it's been a pretty miserable campaign for Brossoit. He hasn't won since posting a shutout on Dec. 10, and in his last seven games since then, he is 0-4-0 with an .875 save percentage. Overall, he is 4-7-0 with a 3.59 GAA and .885 save percentage, which is far from his numbers during his first season with the Jets in 2018-19 (13-6-2, 2.52 GAA, .925 save percentage).