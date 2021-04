Brossoit stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Senators.

Brossoit was beaten by Nick Paul just 79 seconds into the game and then blanked the Senators the rest of the way until Josh Norris struck for an extra-attacker goal on the power play with 10 seconds left in regulation. Brossoit has turned in a steady season behind No. 1 netminder Connor Hellebuyck, logging a 2.57 GAA and .916 save percentage in his 10 appearances.