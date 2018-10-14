As expected, Brossoit will make his Jets debut as Sunday's home starter versus the Hurricanes, Jamie Thomas of Jets TV reports.

Brossoit owns a career 20-7-13 record, 2.98 GAA and .897 save percentage, all from his 20 starts and 28 games with the Oilers over the past four seasons. A lithe netminder comfortable with the butterfly position, Brossoit will face a Hurricanes team currently leading the Metropolitan Division with nine points and a plus-7 goal differential five games.