Brossoit turned aside 35 of 39 shots, and three of four shootout attempts, in Friday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

New Jersey jumped out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second period, but Brossoit shook off his early struggles and slammed the door on the Devils in the third to give the Jets a chance to mount a comeback. Connor Hellebuyck has played at least 63 games each of the last two seasons, so Brossoit isn't likely to see a lot of work this year as Winnipeg's No. 2, but he was at least able to cash in on his first opportunity.