Brossoit agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.225 million contract with the Jets on Saturday.

Brossoit appeared in 21 games as Connor Hellebuyck's backup this season, compiling a 13-6-2 record while posting a 2.52 GAA and .925 save percentage. The 26-year-old will return as Hellebuyck's backup in 2019-20, and should once again make 20-to-25 starts.