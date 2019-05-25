Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Re-signs on one-year deal
Brossoit agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.225 million contract with the Jets on Saturday.
Brossoit appeared in 21 games as Connor Hellebuyck's backup this season, compiling a 13-6-2 record while posting a 2.52 GAA and .925 save percentage. The 26-year-old will return as Hellebuyck's backup in 2019-20, and should once again make 20-to-25 starts.
